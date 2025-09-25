Who Will Face India in Asia Cup Final?

IMAGE: India waits to see who will emerge victorious from Thursday's winner takes all clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Asia Cup 2025 is at its peak, with India booking their spot in Sunday's final following a commanding 41 run win over Bangladesh at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

As the tournament's only unbeaten team, India now waits to see who will emerge victorious from Thursday's winner takes all clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The comprehensive win against Bangladesh not only sealed India's final berth but also eliminated Sri Lanka from contention as the island nation finished winless in the Super Fours stage after defeats to both Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Decider

Bangladesh finds themselves in a fascinating position after a roller-coaster Super Fours campaign. The Tigers announced their intentions with a stunning four wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a last over thriller before falling to India's relentless march on Wednesday.

For Bangladesh to reach their maiden Asia Cup final, the equation is simple -- they must beat Pakistan on Thursday.

Bangladesh's journey has been defined by resilience. After playing India, they face Pakistan within just 24 hours, showing flashes of brilliance that suggest they are ready to take the next step in the tournament.

True to their unpredictable nature, Pakistan have staged another late tournament surge. After a crushing defeat to India in the group stages, many had written them off. However, their emphatic five wicket victory over Sri Lanka has breathed new life into their campaign. Currently, Pakistan sit on 2 points with a superior Net Run Rate of 0.226.

A victory over Bangladesh on Thursday will guarantee them a place in the final.

Should rain intervene, Pakistan would still advance to the summit clash courtesy of their superior Net Run Rate over Bangladesh.

What Awaits in the Final

India's unbeaten run through the tournament has established them as clear favourites, but both potential opponents have shown they possess the firepower to challenge the hosts.

For India, facing Bangladesh would mark a historic first Asia Cup final for the Tigers, bringing the emotional weight of a nation seeking their maiden title.

Meeting Pakistan would recreate one of cricket's most intense rivalries on the biggest stage, with both teams carrying the expectations of millions.