Who Walked Away With Best Fielder Medal?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's electrifying fielding performance earned him the Impact Fielder award.M Photograph and Video: BCCI/X

India's triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory was punctuated by more than just the coveted trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja's electrifying fielding performance earned him the Impact Fielder award, narrowly edging out Rohit Sharma, in a tradition born from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Best Fielder medal, a symbol of excellence championed by Fielding Coach T Dilip, highlighted Jadeja's all-round brilliance. While his composed nine runs alongside K L Rahul guided India to victory, it was his exceptional fielding that proved decisive.

Jadeja's masterful 10-over spell, conceding a mere 30 runs and securing a key wicket, was only part of his contribution. It was his relentless energy, shrewd angles, and laser-precise throws that truly distinguished his performance.

A viral BCCI video captured the emotional dressing room scene, where Dilip praised the team's collective fielding spirit.

'If you really look at the whole tournament, there is one takeaway: That no effort on the field was ever too small,' Dilip emphasised.

'Why I say is because every single commitment on the field was fueling a common goal. And tonight, the goal is right in front of us. We are champions! Yeah!'

'Fielding is two sides of the same coin. One side we always talk about intensity, aggression, attitude, reflexes. On the other side, we always speak about camaraderie, the trust, the brotherhood between each other. And together, that's what we displayed throughout this tournament as brothers and intensity-wise. Well done, guys. Power.'

The anticipation mounted as Dilip revealed the contenders. 'Let's get to contenders,' he began. 'I think he's been showing top stuff today in his own bowling, but the way he chased the ball today, getting those bullet throws and also cutting those angles -- Ravindra Jadeja. Goal!'

Dilip then acknowledged Rohit Sharma's exceptional contribution. 'Last time when we spoke about skill and will, someone who really displays all the time when he is on the field -- not only on the field, but also with his leadership qualities, the way he is putting those dives and catching -- that's Rohit Sharma.'

'The medal goes to... Ravindra Jadeja!' Dilip declared.

With the Best Fielder medal around his neck and the Champions Trophy in hand, Jadeja showcased a masterclass in all-round excellence, solidifying his reputation as one of the most complete cricketers in the world.