IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during their Champions Trophy celebration. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

Just when the rumour mill was churning about potential ODI retirements, Rohit Sharma set the record straight in the most Rohit Sharma way possible.

A lighthearted, yet definitive, exchange with Virat Kohli during their Champions Trophy celebration put those speculations firmly to rest.

A viral clip circulating on social media shows an unfiltered Rohit addressing the speculation head-on.

'Abhi hum koi retire nahi ho rahe. ******* inko toh lag raha hai (We aren't retiring),' he declared, his words punctuated with laughter, effectively silencing the rumour mill.

The exchange, full of camaraderie, perfectly encapsulated the joyous atmosphere surrounding India's victory.

BCCI further fueled the celebratory mood by sharing a video captioned, 'Ro-Ko Cam= unmissable moments! Smiles and Smiles only. Celebrate #TeamIndia's #ChampionsTrophy win with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.'

The clip captured the pure delight of the two cricketing icons, their shared joy highlighting the unity of the team.

This Champions Trophy victory further solidifies Rohit and Kohli's legendary status, with both players now boasting four ICC titles each. They stand as the most decorated Indian players in ICC tournaments.

Kohli's impressive collection includes the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013, 2024, and 2025 Champions Trophies, and the 2024 T20 World Cup, alongside his U19 World Cup captaincy.

Rohit, meanwhile, has lifted the 2007 World T20, the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophies, and the 2024 T20 World Cup.