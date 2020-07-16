When will BCCI resume training camps?

Source:

IMAGE: Several sporting events around the world have returned to action. Photograph: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is 'exploring all options' to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will take a call on conducting a training camp for players accordingly, a source within the board said.

"As of now, nothing has been decided. We are watching the situation very closely and keeping track as far as hosting of the IPL is concerned. We are exploring all options and some countries have offered to hold IPL, UAE also. But we are going to wait and watch and will speak to the government also. We will do whatever is in the best interest of the country and cricket, will discuss in IPL GC," the source said.

When asked about the training camp for players, the source said, "Nothing has been decided as of now and we can't decide it so easily. Whatever is in the media is speculation. We are looking where to hold IPL and accordingly we will take a call on camp as well."

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by coronavirus. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 edition of the IPL has been indefinitely postponed.

However, several sporting events around the world have returned to action. International cricket also resumed on July 8 when England hosted West Indies for a Test match.