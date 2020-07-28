When Virat Kohli went up a tree

July 28, 2020 18:18 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

It may not be Thursday, but ever day is throwback day, when Virat Kohli decides to share a picture. The Team India skipper tweeted this picture of himself up in a tree, with a tinge of nostalgia, "Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill."

Recently, Kohli appeared in Test opener Mayank Agarwal's chat show on BCCI.tv where the skipper shed light on various aspects of his game at the highest level.

Kohli credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the 'rigid' skipper a more practical person.

The right-handed Kohli said he is very 'grateful and blessed’ to have a life partner like Anushka.

"I give her full credit for making me see different sides of things altogether and I am so grateful that she is my life partner. Because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person, I wasn't a very practical person before. So when you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook on things. You invariably are challenged to see another point of view," said the Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"So that was something that changed my mindset completely and chase me as a person completely. I was rigid I did not have an understanding of things. She made me realise a lot of things which have to do with the larger picture like my responsibility as a player setting an example for people in the right manner," he added.

Kohli will be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition, to be held in the UAE. He will be eager to turn things around for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - who are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy.