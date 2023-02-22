News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When A Lady Kissed Kohli...

When A Lady Kissed Kohli...

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 22, 2023 08:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What do you do when you can't kiss Virat Kohli in person?

Simple! You transfer your affection to his waxwork at Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

Virat Kohli

In a recent viral video, a lady is seen kissing Kohli on the lips -- the waxwork, of course.

Her ardour has been met with ire from fans of the great batter.

One fan found the video disgusting while another declared it a case of molestation. Others called the video 'cringy' and 'creepy'.

One fan wanted Mrs Kohli to file a case against the lady, surely advice that the head-firmly-on- shoulders Anushka Sharma will ignore.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
It Wasn't Chhole Bhature...
It Wasn't Chhole Bhature...
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win
How Bharat Celebrated India's Win
Why Jadeja Followed Lyon On Instagram...
Why Jadeja Followed Lyon On Instagram...
Reaffirm our unwavering support to Ukraine: Biden
Reaffirm our unwavering support to Ukraine: Biden
Jawan's murder: Army veterans join TN BJP stir
Jawan's murder: Army veterans join TN BJP stir
Shiv Sena national meet elects Shinde as party chief
Shiv Sena national meet elects Shinde as party chief
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Talent or Favouritism? The curious case of KL Rahul!

Talent or Favouritism? The curious case of KL Rahul!

How Rahul Can Get His Form Back

How Rahul Can Get His Form Back

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances