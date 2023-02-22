When A Lady Kissed Kohli...

What do you do when you can't kiss Virat Kohli in person?

Simple! You transfer your affection to his waxwork at Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

In a recent viral video, a lady is seen kissing Kohli on the lips -- the waxwork, of course.

Her ardour has been met with ire from fans of the great batter.

One fan found the video disgusting while another declared it a case of molestation. Others called the video 'cringy' and 'creepy'.

One fan wanted Mrs Kohli to file a case against the lady, surely advice that the head-firmly-on- shoulders Anushka Sharma will ignore.