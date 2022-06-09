News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's hurting Sri Lankan cricket

What's hurting Sri Lankan cricket

June 09, 2022 10:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hasaranga rues Sri Lanka's brittle batting after Australia defeat

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga said Sri Lanka must resolve the 'weakness' in the lower half of their batting order ahead of this year's Twenty20 World Cup after they were held to paltry totals in two matches against Australia.

World champions Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after restricting Sri Lanka to 128 and 124 in the first two matches in Colombo.

"There's a weakness in our lower-middle order and lower order," Hasaranga said after Wednesdays' three-wicket loss.

 

"Right now, they are a little bit out of form, and we have to accept that."

"Our target is the World Cup. If we can add 10 per cent more on the batting side in the next match, and in the series coming up, we'll be in a much better place."

Hasaranga claimed 4-33 to reduce Australia to 99-7 in the second match but Sri Lanka's small total meant the tourists still prevailed with 13 balls to spare.

"If we can make a close match out of a match like this when they were just chasing 125, that means our bowling is in good shape," the 24-year-old leg-spinner said.

"I think by October we will get better as we play more and more matches."

Pallekele hosts the third and final Twenty20 on Saturday.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Experience of captaining in IPL will help: Pant
Experience of captaining in IPL will help: Pant
Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?
Is Sanya Malhotra In LOVE?
E-scooter growth stagnates after meteoric rise
E-scooter growth stagnates after meteoric rise
Why Shankar Mahadevan Sang Maa...
Why Shankar Mahadevan Sang Maa...
Iran 'satisfied' with India's stance on Prophet row
Iran 'satisfied' with India's stance on Prophet row

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Gutted not to be leading the side'

'Gutted not to be leading the side'

Pant & Hardik Ready for Thursday's Game

Pant & Hardik Ready for Thursday's Game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances