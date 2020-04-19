News
Whatmore named Baroda coach, Director of Cricket

Whatmore named Baroda coach, Director of Cricket

Source: PTI
April 19, 2020 19:50 IST
Sri Lanka's World Cup winning Australian coach Dav Whatmore was on Sunday appointed Baroda's Ranji team coach as well as Director of Cricket, state body's secretary Ajit Lele confirmed.

The PTI had reported a couple of days back that Whatmore was set to become the Baroda coach having been in charge of Kerala team last season.

Dav Whatmore. Photograph: Files

Whatmore is a noted coach, who was also in charge of India U-19 team that won the junior World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

BCA secretary Lele told PTI: "Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years."

 

In his role as Director of Cricket, the age-group coaches, U-23, U-19 and U-16 will be guided by the Australian, Lele said.

It is learnt that after BCA offered him the job, Whatmore gave a go-ahead from his end and communicated his decision to former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi, who is the CEO of the Association.

Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Print this article

