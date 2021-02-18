What Punjab Kings are looking for in the IPL auction

Source:

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul with head coach Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League players' auction on Thursday, captain KL Rahul revealed what his team Punjab Kings will be aiming for -- a middle order batsman, who can close down games along with a fast bowler.

"I think it has been quite straightforward and obvious in the last three seasons that we have missed somebody in the middle order with experience who can close down games and win us games in the middle. And someone who can bowl fast is always exciting, it's quite a weapon to have in the team. These are two things that we missed, or we did have in the team but unfortunately, they couldn't come good," KL Rahul said on Star Sports' show IPL Auction: Curtain Raiser.



Punjab, who have Rs 53 crore in their kitty, will be expected to bag quite a few players at the auction. They released star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell along with pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman among others.



Reflecting on the players' auction, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta said that they have done a lot of homework.



"It is a little nerve-wracking, we are kind of excited - we do have a big purse this time and probably the biggest purse. There are certain slots that we absolutely need to fill, and we are going to try to do our best. Auctions are usually very dynamic; you don't know who is going to lose the plot.



If one team decided to you know, NO --There's always this balance, you keep thinking you can put someone here - it's a whole thing that you have to look at; they are really dynamic. We have done a lot of homework this time and I'm crossing my fingers; we can focus on that. With all the COVID protocols, it's been a little tough, but we will know what's going to happen soon. Let's wait and watch," she said.