News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Did Dada And Didi Discuss?

What Did Dada And Didi Discuss?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2023 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy AITC/X
 

Dada -- Sourav Ganguly -- had a meeting with Didi -- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -- during her visit to Spain.

Mamatadi was in Spain to attend a business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment to Bengal.

The West Bengal government and Liga Nacional de Futbol Profesional (La Liga) have entered into an MoU to enhance football through collaborations between India and Spain.

'Bengal is a hub of football, and the passion for this beautiful sport runs deep in every Bengali's heart. Today, Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial had a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at promoting the sport in our state,' Didi's Trinamool Congress tweeted.

 

In another significant development from Madrid, Spain, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again put West Bengal and football on the global map. An MOU has been signed with @LaLiga to establish a new football academy in West Bengal, bringing it closer to our passionate fans. It's time to score big and make history!' TMC tweeted.

Dada was present at the event as were state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, and representatives of two Kolkata football clubs in West Bengal: Debasish Dutta, general secretary, Mohun Bagan, and Ishtiaque Ahmed, general secretary, Mohammedan Sporting.

On Thursday, TMC also shared a video showing Didi jogging early morning in Madrid.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Mamata lashes out at BJP, says Ganguly being deprived
Mamata lashes out at BJP, says Ganguly being deprived
BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC
BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
You can't be an administrator forever: Ganguly
Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case
Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case
Kaala Review
Kaala Review
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Mamata very close to me: Ganguly after hosting Shah

Mamata very close to me: Ganguly after hosting Shah

Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda

Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances