What binds Kapil, Dhoni, and now Harmanpreet?

What binds Kapil, Dhoni, and now Harmanpreet?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 03, 2025
November 03, 2025 02:28 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: From Kapil Dev at Lord’s in 1983 to MS Dhoni at Wankhede in 2011, and now Harmanpreet Kaur in Navi Mumbai, 2025.Tthree captains, three eras, one dream fulfilled. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

History created at DY Patil! Indian cricket has a new golden chapter and its author is Harmanpreet Kaur. On a night drenched in emotion and glory, the Women in Blue finally conquered the world, ending decades of heartbreak to lift their maiden ODI World Cup title.

 

From Kapil Dev at Lord’s in 1983 to MS Dhoni at Wankhede in 2011, and now Harmanpreet Kaur in Navi Mumbai, 2025. Three captains, three eras, one dream fulfilled.

Just like Kapil’s unforgettable catch that sealed India’s first men’s World Cup win, Harmanpreet too held on to a stunner to close out South Africa — a moment that will forever shine in Indian cricket’s memory.

She has now joined the pantheon of legends, becoming only the third Indian captain to lift an ODI World Cup trophy.

A barrier broken. A legacy reborn. A new dawn for Indian cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
