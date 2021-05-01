News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We were preparing Harpreet Brar: KL Rahul

We were preparing Harpreet Brar: KL Rahul

May 01, 2021 01:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman A B de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul heaped praise on young spinner Harpreet Brar who starred with both bat and ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Harpreet picked three key wickets for Punjab Kings as he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers after shining with the bat. The side collapsed from 62/1 to 69/4 and lost a flurry of wickets at the back end of their innings.

The winning captain Rahul was effusive in his praise for 25-year-old Brar.

"We were preparing Brar. On a pitch like this, we felt like we needed a finger spinner who could hit hard lengths. He did exactly that and batted really well in the end as well," he said.

 

"I am young myself, but I have been trying to speak to the boys and pass on whatever experience I have of IPL and international cricket."

"They are blessed with enormous talent and we have to prepare them for the situations and the pressures they'd face in the middle."

His 57-ball knock was the cornerstone of Punjab's innings and Rahul said ‘it was important for me to lead from the front’.

"...that's what I try to do every game. When I have the opportunity to put pressure on bowlers and set targets, I try to do it to the best of my ability. It came off well today," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why RCB couldn't execute their plans against Punjab
Why RCB couldn't execute their plans against Punjab
Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive
Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive
Aussies may travel to UK with Indian team after IPL
Aussies may travel to UK with Indian team after IPL
Gayle takes pressure off me, says KL Rahul
Gayle takes pressure off me, says KL Rahul
Why RCB couldn't execute their plans against Punjab
Why RCB couldn't execute their plans against Punjab
Principal scientific advisor has Covid home-care tips
Principal scientific advisor has Covid home-care tips

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL: Rahul, Brar shine as Punjab overwhelm Bangalore

IPL: Rahul, Brar shine as Punjab overwhelm Bangalore

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use