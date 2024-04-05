News
'We absolutely should have defended 200'

'We absolutely should have defended 200'

Source: ANI
April 05, 2024 13:34 IST
Darshan Nalkande of Gujarat Titans looks on as Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings takes a run during their IPL match on Thursday. Nalkande failed to defend 7 runs off the final over.

IMAGE: Darshan Nalkande of Gujarat Titans looks on as Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings takes a run during their IPL match on Thursday. Nalkande failed to defend 7 runs off the final over.. Photograph: BCCI

Following the defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said that the team should have defended the total of 200.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's brutal power-hitting stunned GT and helped PBKS register the highest successful chase in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they defeated last year's finalists by 3 wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

 

The 48-year-old asserted that the Shubman Gill-led side did outstanding ground fielding but they dropped some catches which has made the difference in the game.

"We absolutely should have defended 200 and we were in the position. We probably let ourselves down in aspects of the game. We fielded very well in parts. Our ground fielding was outstanding but we put some chances down that would have made a difference," Solanki said in the post-match press conference.

Solanki further lauded the PBKS batter Shashank Singh who played a match-winning knock.

"I don't think anybody gets surprised now with youngsters coming in and doing what they do. It's the practice that goes into every franchise for sure. Batters are so dynamic in terms of what they are practising. It just shows that the skill levels are improving. I thought we could have executed a little bit better against him, but I was not surprised. He played very well, all credit to him," GT's director of cricket added.

Source: ANI
