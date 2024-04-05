News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Power cut at Uppal Stadium: SRH vs CSK match under cloud

Power cut at Uppal Stadium: SRH vs CSK match under cloud

Source: ANI
April 05, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chennai Super Kings players Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner catch up with fellow countryman and SunRisers Hyderabad's all-rounder Glenn Phillips

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner catch up with fellow countryman and SunRisers Hyderabad's all-rounder Glenn Phillips at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, on the eve of their IPL match on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The South Indian derby between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to be hosted by Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Friday, has come under a cloud of uncertainty, as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday informed that electricity supply to the stadium had been restored while the power department denied the claim.

 

Earlier, the elctricity department cut power supply to the arena, also known as the Uppal Stadium, over unpaid dues amounting to over Rs 3 crore.

Through an official release on Friday, the president's office of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) claimed there was no threat to the South derby as the IPL clash will go ahead as scheduled.

However, an officer in the electricity department said the dues haven't been cleared, adding that if the payment wasn't made by Friday evening, power supply to the venue would be snapped.

"The HCA has run up dues and we issued them a notice earlier over unpaid tariff. We gave them 24 hours to reply to our notice and clear the dues. If the bill isn't cleared by this evening, electricity supply to the stadium will be disconnected," the official said.

After losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their previous clash in the ongoing IPL season, defending champions CSK currently sit third on the points table with 4 points after two wins and one loss, with the net run rate at +0.976.

The Sunrisers will also go into this clash on the back of a 7-wicket loss to last year's losing finalists, Gujarat Titans (GT). They are currently at the seventh place on the IPL standings, with just two points. Their first and only win of the ongoing IPL season came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

They prevailed over the visitors in a run feast, winning by 31 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When I bat I think I am the best: Shashank Singh
When I bat I think I am the best: Shashank Singh
GT vs PBKS: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT vs PBKS: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs PBKS: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
GT Vs PBKS: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara
IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 cr PAT, 20% revenue growth
IPO-bound Oyo eyes Rs 100 cr PAT, 20% revenue growth
RBI pegs inflation at 4.5% for FY25
RBI pegs inflation at 4.5% for FY25
How much is Shashi Tharoor worth?
How much is Shashi Tharoor worth?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Shashank Redemption!

Shashank Redemption!

Calm and confidence key to Punjab's win, says Ashutosh

Calm and confidence key to Punjab's win, says Ashutosh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances