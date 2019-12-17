WATCH: When Dhoni turned the table on wife Sakshi

December 17, 2019 08:27 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi. Photograph: PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a throwback video in which he got back at his wife Sakshi during an advertisement shoot.

"Blast from the past. When u turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue u shd do it in one take. Time flies this was more than an Year back," the former India captain posted on Instagram on Monday.



In the video, Dhoni can be heard saying that 'you (Sakshi) can't read it properly; how will you deliver it.'



Sakshi tried multiple times to deliver a dialogue from a promotional shoot script but was unable to get it right.

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram