Watch out for Rishabh Pant, folks!

May 01, 2019 13:19 IST

Outside Kotla, Rishabh Pant has scored 282 runs in 6 innings (at an average of 70.50 and a Strike Rate of 184.31).

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 50 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

5:1 Delhi Capitals' win-loss record in away matches this season -- the best for any side.

7.43 Chennai Super Kings's economy in this edition -- the best among all teams.

However, they also have the worst scoring rate (7.30) for any team in the tournament.

9 Number of consecutive matches in which Chennai Super Kings captains have won the toss.

CSK currently share the record of most consecutive toss wins in the IPL, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (9 consecutive toss win across 2015 and 2016 seasons).

Another toss win tonight and CSK will hold the record on their own.

13:6 The win-loss record in Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches in the IPL.

CSK also enjoy a 5-2 lead in matches in Chennai.

20.70 The bowling average for the spinners at Chennai in this IPL -- the lowest for any ground in IPL 2019.

Also, their economy of 5.94 is the lowest for any ground.

24 Number of wickets lost by Chennai Super Kings in the Powerplay overs in this edition -- the most for any team.

50 Dwayne Bravo needs one wicket to complete 50 wickets in T20 matches at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

He will become only the second player to do so after Ravi Ashwin (51).

60.34 The difference in Rishabh Pant's batting average while playing at home and away this season.

In the six games he has played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Pant has scored just 61 runs (at an average of 10.16 and a strike-rate of 101.66).

Outside Kotla, he has scored 282 runs in six innings (at an average of 70.50 and a SR of 184.31)

85 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 -- the most for any side.