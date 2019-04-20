Watch out for Hardik Pandya, folks

April 20, 2019 13:27 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 36 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya who has been a stellar performer for the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

2 Hardik Pandya will become only the second Indian with an all-round double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 cricket if he scores 52 runs and takes 2 wickets in this match.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only other Indian all-rounder to do so.

3 Number of consecutive matches in which Rajasthan Royals have beaten Mumbai Indians.

10 Number of wickets taken by Rajasthan Royals spinners in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

15 Number of consecutive innings in which Rohit Sharma has not scored a fifty in the IPL -- the longest such streak by a Mumbai Indians captain.

16 Number of sixes hit by Hardik Pandya in IPL 2019.

He has also been hit for 15 sixes in this edition!

56 Runs needed by Ajinkya Rahane to complete 1,000 IPL runs at Jaipur.

He will become the first player to do so.

353 Runs scored by the Mumbai Indians lower-order (number 6 and lower) in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side.