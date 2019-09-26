WATCH: Misbah's hilarious response to Pakistan's 'Tuk Tuk' problem

September 26, 2019 16:59 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's newly-appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images

Newly appointed Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq attended his first press-conference on Wednesday.

The former captain seemingly lost his cool when one reporter criticised the batsmen’s slow batting, calling it ‘tuk tuk’. He then asked the coach whether he would allow the players to do more ‘tuk tuk’ in international cricket.

Misbah-ul-Haq responded to reporter with a witty reply and his response had the room of journalists erupt in laughter.

The reporter asked, “There has been more of tuk tuk and less of hard hitting. There have been centuries scored of 235 balls. Even when you batted, there was a notion that you do more of tuk tuk and less hard hitting. As the new head coach and batting coach, do you have a plan to change this approach or will the team continue doing tuk tuk?”

Misbah replied, "In my opinion, there is a lot of stress on tuk tuk in your question.”

While the other journalists at the conference burst into laughter, Misbah continued: “Looks like you didn’t get a car today. Or maybe someone has asked you to try and irritate the coach.”

Pakistan are preparing to host Sri Lanka in a series of ODIs and T20Is starting from Friday.