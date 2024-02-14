News
India vs England: Mark Wood to replace Shoaib Bashir for Rajkot Test

Source: ANI
February 14, 2024 14:08 IST
IMAGE:  England have made one change for their third Test against India. Photograph: BCCI

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, with pacer Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad.

"The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir," the statement from ECB said.

Skipper Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test match for England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

 

"Captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot," it added.

The series is currently level 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Source: ANI
