Warner shows how to avoid 'Mankading'

April 09, 2019 11:45 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner was extra cautious while Ravichandran Ashwin operated, deliberately dragging his bat inside the safe zone to avoid becoming a victim of 'Mankading', during the IPL match in Mohali, on Monday.

Left-hander Warner was seen taking precaution by staying inside the crease during Ashwin's over.



The Australian, who was at the non-striker's end, kept dragging his bat inside the safe zone to ensure that he does not become Ashwin's 'Mankad' victim.



Warner's antics was quickly picked up by the cameras and replayed on the big screen.



The clip of the incident was later uploaded by the official IPL website -- iplt20.com.



Earlier in the tournament, off-spinner Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning and that had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.



As per the rules, a bowler is within his right to dismiss a batsman who leaves the crease before the ball is being released. But the practice has been generally deemed as against the "spirit of the game."

Photograph: Indian Premier League/Twitter