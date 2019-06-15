News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner presents signed team shirt to injured net bowler

Warner presents signed team shirt to injured net bowler

June 15, 2019 21:48 IST

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner presented Jaykishan Plaha, a net bowler who was struck by a ball during a recent training session, with a signed Australian shirt. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

David Warner presented a signed team shirt, on Saturday, to the Indian origin net bowler Jaykishan Plaha who was struck on the head by a powerful drive from the Australian opener.

Warner met Plaha ahead of Australia's game against Sri Lanka and presented him with an autographed team shirt.

 

"Last week, Jaykishan Plaha was hit on the head by a David Warner drive during an Australia training session," said a post on the official World Cup Twitter handle.

"Today, Warner met both Jaykishan and his mum before play, presented Jaykishan with an Australia shirt and wished him a speedy recovery."

"Hope you recover well. I appreciate your understanding," Warner said in the video.

The incident took place ahead of Australia's clash with India on Sunday. Australia had immediately stopped their training session as the team's medical staff and paramedics rushed to attend an injured Plaha. The 22-year-old spent four nights in a London hospital.

Plaha, who was seen happily chatting with Warner in the video, thanked the explosive opener for his gesture.

"Warner gave me his match shirt from the World Cup. Really appreciate it. What happened was that I got hit on the head by David Warner on the front drive," Plaha said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Glad to be standing here actually. Hope to be back on the field soon. My dream is to be a professional cricketer as well," he added.

Plaha was among a handful of local cricketers helping the Australians prepare for their match against India in London. The defending champions lost to the 2011 winners by 36 runs.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
