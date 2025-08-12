Warner edges past Virat in T20 run race

Australian dasher David Warner has leapfrogged Indian batting great Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

The 37-year-old achieved the milestone during London Spirit’s clash against Manchester Originals in The Hundred in England on Monday.

Warner cracked a sparkling 71 off 51 balls, peppering the fence with 12 fours and a six, striking at over 139. But his lone hand wasn’t enough as Spirit fell short of the 164-run target set by Manchester.

Phil Salt (31 off 20), Ben McKinney (29 off 12) and Jos Buttler (46 off 37) helped Manchester post the winning total.

With this knock, Warner’s T20 career tally now stands at 13,545 runs in 419 matches, averaging 36.80 at a strike rate of 140-plus. His record includes eight centuries, 113 fifties, and a highest of 135 not out.

It’s been an impressive debut season for Warner in The Hundred — he’s the tournament’s leading run-getter so far, with 150 runs in three innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 141.50, including two fifties.

Virat, who now slips to sixth on the T20 run charts, has 13,543 runs in 414 matches (397 innings) at 41.92, with a strike rate of 134.67, nine hundreds, and 105 fifties. His highest is an unbeaten 122.

West Indian legend Chris Gayle still sits atop the pile with 14,562 runs in 463 matches at a strike rate of 144.75, including a staggering 22 centuries.