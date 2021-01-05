News
Warne drops 'future captain' Head for third Test

January 05, 2021 12:45 IST
'Future captain' Head needs to work on 'technique deficiency': Warne

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head's scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the ongoing Test series against India have left Shane Warne ‘frustrated’. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Travis Head could be a future Australia captain but as of now he should be dropped from the side until he works on a 'technique deficiency', says spin legend Shane Warne.

Head's scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the ongoing Test series against India have left Warne 'frustrated'.

 

"We know what a talent he (Head) is, he's probably a future captain … He still could be, but he's got to get in the side first – and at the moment I wouldn't have him in the side. He's got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first," Warne told 'Fox Cricket'.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds echoed Warne's thoughts, saying Head has been getting out playing 'nothing shots' and needs to work on his batting.

"With Travis, he's probably just got to go back (to domestic cricket) and really work on how he commits (to strokes). They're just tentative shots, you can see the disappointment as he turns and walks off and thinks 'it was just a nothing shot'," Symonds said.

"When you're playing for your position, this is when you really get tested mentally. Can you clear your mind and really play in a positive (mindset), every shot you play it's got to be positive even when you're defending – and he just looks a little bit tentative at the moment."

Symonds opined the 27-year-old is struggling for confidence at the moment.

"He seems to be struggling confidence-wise just to how hard he's going to commit and build his innings in his first 20 to 30 runs."

Warne picked David Warner, who has missed out on a major chunk of the India assignment due to a groin injury, alongside Marcus Harris to open for the home team.

On the other hand, Symonds went with young Will Pucovski and Warner. However, both former stars named Matthew Wade down in the middle in their playing XIs.

"With the Indian attack and given Australia has only made 300 once in at least six Test matches against India, I want two proper openers – and I've gone for two left-handers," Warne said.

"With (Jasprit) Bumrah and the way the Indians bowl, I think it's really important to have left-handers.

"Then it came down to Wade or Head – and I'm a bit frustrated with Travis Head because he's getting out the same way all the time. Wade doesn't deserve to be dropped," he added.

The series is locked 1-1 with the third Test scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. 

India tour of Australia 2020

