Warm-up PIX: Australia A vs India, Day 3

December 13, 2020 12:44 IST

IMAGES from the tour match played between Australia A and India at the SCG in Sydney on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia A's Joe Burns walks back after being dismissed by India's Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged early wickets to put the visitors on top on the third and final day of the day-night warm-up game against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India set the Alex Carey-led side a 473-run target after declaring the second innings on their overnight total of 386-4.

Marcus Harris and Joe Burns opened the innings but both of them failed to put up a show against the quality Indian bowling line-up. Shami sent both the openers -- Harris (5) and Burns (1) -- back to the pavilion and gave India an early lead in the first session.

Nic Maddinson came in to bat at number three and got support from Ben McDermott. The duo tried to stitch the innings as they added a brief 14-run stand before Maddinson (14) was removed by Siraj.

IMAGE: Australia A's Marcus Harris returns to the pavillion on his dismissal. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Skipper Carey joined McDermott in the middle. The latter played cautiously while Carey added quick runs and built an unbeaten partnership of 64-run for the fourth wicket.

Australia A were at 89/3 in 26 overs after the conclusion of the first session's play. They still need 384 runs to win the game.

Earlier, India's score read 386/4 at stumps on day two, a lead of 472 runs with centurion Hanuma Vihari giving Rishabh Pant (103*) company on an unbeaten 104. Vihari's innings on the other hand was a complete contrast as he hit just 13 boundaries during his 194-ball knock. Pant on his part hit six sixes and nine boundaries to send the host bowlers on a leather hunt.

For the hosts, while concussion substitute Mark Steketee scalped two wickets, Jack Wildermuth and Mitchell Swepson picked one apiece

Brief Scores: India 194 and 386/4 (Vihari 104*, Pant 103*; Steketee 2/54) vs Australia A 108 and 89/3 (Carey 37*, McDermott 29*; Shami 2-13).