VVS to coach Team India in opening T20I against England?

VVS to coach Team India in opening T20I against England?

Source: ANI
July 04, 2022 16:39 IST
VVS Laxman

IMAGE: VVS Laxman is the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman is likely to coach the Indian team in the opening T20I against England in Southampton, as per sources.

Laxman, who is currently the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), accompanied Team India as its coach during its two T20I match series against Ireland, in which two matches were played on July 26 and July 28. Laxman had accompanied the team as a coach because the regular head coach Rahul Dravid travelled with India's squad for their tour of England, which started from July 1 onwards.

 

India and England are currently playing the fifth and final Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Both teams will square off in a three-match T20I series from July 7 onwards. Both sides have announced their squads for the series.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik
England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey. 

Source: ANI
