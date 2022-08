The fourth T20 International between India and West Indies will be played in Florida, United States, from 2000 hours IST.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's 76 runs helped India register an easy win over West Indies in the third T20I. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A confident India, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, will be aiming to seal the series by winning the fourth T20 International on Saturday.

So, who will win today? India or West Indies?

Time to vote!