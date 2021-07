July 18, 2021 14:40 IST

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo starting 1500 IST today.

IMAGE: A view of the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team while Dasun Shanaka will captain the Sri Lankan side.

Can the Sri Lankans lads challenge the formidable Indian team in the first game?

