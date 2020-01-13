VOTE: Is Kohli superior to Smith in ODIs and T20s?

Last updated on: January 13, 2020 17:06 IST

Kohli far better than Smith in white ball cricket, says Gambhir.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli was in top form all through 2019. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Virat Kohli is a "far, far better" batsman than Steve Smith as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Kohli, with 11,000 plus runs and 43 hundreds in ODIs, is way ahead of Smith who is closing in on 4000 runs with eight three-figure scores.

"Virat Kohli is far, far better than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. There's no comparison. I would not compare Kohli to Smith in white-ball cricket. I would actually want to see what spot Smith bats on," Gambhir told Star Sports on the eve of India's first ODI against Australia.

"Are they're going to push him at no 4 or would have him bat at 3 and send Labuschagne at no 4," he added.

India take on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Dear reader, do you agree with the former India opener’s opinion that Kohli is better than Smith?

1:22pm