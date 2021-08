Bad light stopped play on Day 2 of the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

IMAGE: K L Rahul in action on Day 2 of the first Test at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India were 125 for loss of four wickets.

K L Rahul with an unbeaten 57 and Rishabh Pant were at the crease when play was called off.

India lost some quick wickets, chasing England's 183.

Will the English pacers make inroads in the Indian batting line-up? Can the Indian batsmen hold the fort?

Time to Vote!