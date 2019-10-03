Vizag Test: Rohit-Agarwal emulate Sehwag-Dravid

October 03, 2019 13:15 IST

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal, right, is congratulated by Rohit Sharma after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal on Thursday became only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in Test cricket.

The duo achieved the feat with a stand of 317 runs during Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.



Rohit, who played his first innings as opener in Test cricket, was dismissed after scoring 176, while Agarwal scored his maiden Test hundred -- also his first in India in his first innings in a home Test match.



Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).



It took the 28-year-old Agarwal, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne in December 2018, eight innings to register his maiden Test century. He also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a hundred in Test cricket.