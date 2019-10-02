Kohli's heartwarming gesture as he meets a fan

October 02, 2019 23:37 IST

IMAGE: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli hugs a fan after a press conference. Photograph: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer and the run-machine's success on the field has earned him millions of fans globally.

The 30-year-old met a die-hard fan in Visakhapatnam after the press conference. The shirtless fan -- Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli’s first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and 2017 Padma Shri.