Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Ruturaj for Sri Lanka T20Is

Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Ruturaj for Sri Lanka T20Is

February 26, 2022 12:32 IST
Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal was added to India's squad after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka following a wrist injury. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka following a wrist injury.

Mayank Agarwal was added to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is.

 

India lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first T20I in Lucknow by 62 runs.

The second game will be played on Saturday, in Dharamsala.

The 25-year-old missed Thursday’s first T20I after sustaining the injury during a practice session.

"Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team," read a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah.

"An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the statement added.

Mayank, who is part of India’s Test squad, has joined the team in Dharamsala.

He had a bubble to bubble transfer from Mohali to Dharamsala.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with a fractured wrist and hamstring injury respectively.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

