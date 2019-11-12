Virat Kohli wishes everyone on Gurpurab

Last updated on: November 12, 2019 17:50 IST

Cricket fraternity extends wishes on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

IMAGE: Virat Kohli extended his best wishes for Guru Purab. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

The cricket fraternity, on Tuesday, wished their fans and followers on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans 'a happy Guru Purab'. "Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji. #GuruNanakJayanti," tweeted Tendulkar.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a video, in which he extended his best wishes for Guru Purab.

"A big hello to everyone, happy Guru Purab. May wahe guru bring peace and happiness in your life and bless all of you," said Kohli.

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019," tweeted Harbhajan.

"May happiness and blessings surround you as we remember the birth anniversary of our beloved Shri Guru Nanak ji Happy #GuruNanakJayanti," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on the micro-blogging website.

"Wishing everyone a very happy #GuruNanakJayanti. May his blessings and teachings enlighten us all now and forever. On this auspicious day let us all follow the path of his teaching by being selfless - sharing with others and giving to those who are less fortunate #gurupurab," tweeted former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.