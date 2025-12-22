Vijay Hazare: Rohit, Kohli Back In Nets

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have wasted no time getting match-ready. Photographs and video: Rohit Sharma and Ritwik Pathak/Instagram

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to domestic 50 over action as they feature in Mumbai and Delhi's squads for the Vijay Hazare Trophy competition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had advised both veterans to play domestic cricket to remain in contention for ODI selection ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli have wasted no time getting match-ready.

Kohli was seen in the nets on Sunday, putting in extended sessions to fine-tune his rhythm, endurance and shot execution.

Alongside Kohli, Delhi's squad includes Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana. Pant is the captain; Ayush Badoni is the vice captain.

Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur will welcome Rohit Sharma's experience at the top of the order and Sarfaraz Khan, ensuring a mix of experience and youth at the start of the tournament.

Both teams kick off their campaigns on December 24, with Mumbai facing Sikkim and Delhi taking on Andhra, followed by Mumbai versus Uttarakhand and Delhi versus Gujarat on December 26.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched editions in recent years, primarily due to the return of icons Rohit and Kohli to domestic 50 over cricket.

While they have retired from Tests and T20Is, the ODI format remains their primary focus, offering both the opportunity to stay in form and provide a wealth of experience to their respective teams.