Shardul Thakur Reveals 'Little Secret'

Shardul Thakur Reveals 'Little Secret'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2025 09:50 IST

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur and wife Mittali blessed with a baby boy. Photograph: Shardul Thakur/Instagram

Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur took to social media on Sunday to share a special personal milestone, announcing the birth of his first child, a baby boy.

Shardul took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their son, revealing the secret the couple had kept for nine months.

 

“Hidden beneath parents’ hearts, protected by silence, faith, and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy -- the dream we held quietly for nine beautiful months,” Shardul wrote in his Instagram story, accompanied by a poster that read, “We are blessed with a baby boy!”

The Mumbai all-rounder, who was recently traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL season, married Mittali Parulkar on February 28, 2023, after getting engaged in November 2021.

