News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vijay Hazare: Delhi down Uttarakhand to reach quarter-finals

Vijay Hazare: Delhi down Uttarakhand to reach quarter-finals

Source: PTI
March 07, 2021 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi's Nitish Rana scored 81 in the pre-quarterfinals against Uttarakhand on Sunday

IMAGE: Delhi's Nitish Rana scored 81 in the pre-quarterfinals against Uttarakhand on Sunday. Photograph: KKR/Twitter

Wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat smashed a dozen of sixes in his unbeaten 95 off 85 balls as an under-pressure Delhi made a remarkable recovery to beat Uttarakhand by four wickets in the pre-quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

Delhi will meet Uttar Pradesh in their quarter-final on Monday.

Batting first, Uttarakhand posted 287 for 8 in 50 overs, riding on opener Kamal Singh's 77 off 83 balls, while former Delhi Ranji Trophy opener and current visiting team skipper Kunal Chandela managed a patient 62 off 83 balls.

 

In reply, Delhi surpassed the target in 48.3 overs after being reduced to 146 for 6 in the 33rd over.

Left-handed dasher Rawat found an able ally in his skipper Pradeep Sangwan (58 off 49 balls) as they added 143 runs in only 16 overs to clinch the issue at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

IPL specialist, KKR’s Nitish Rana (81 off 88 balls) was the only batsman among the top order, who managed a good score.

The pressure on Delhi team had increased when Kshitiz Sharma (13 off 23 balls) and Lalit Yadav (9 off 12 balls) failed to force the pace and once Rana got out, a lot depended on Sangwan and Rawat.

The Delhi captain had a successful outing with the ball too, getting 3 for 59 in 8 overs.

The lack of pace off new ball bowlers like Samad Fallah (2/64) and Dikshanshu Neg (0/43 in 5.3 overs) also helped the duo as they hit eight sixes between them apart from the 13 boundaries.

Brief Scores:

Uttarakhand 287/8 in 50 overs (Kamal Singh 77 off 83 balls, Kunal Chandela 62 off 83 balls, Pradeep Sangwan 3/59, Nitish Rana 2/40).

Delhi 289/6 in 48.3 overs (Ntish Rana 81 off 88 balls, Anuj Rawat 85 no off 85 balls, Pradeep Sangwan 58 no off 49 balls, Samad Fallah 2/64).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India coach Shastri still bitter about WTC rule change
India coach Shastri still bitter about WTC rule change
Sundar can be a very good No 6 for India: Shastri
Sundar can be a very good No 6 for India: Shastri
Tendulkar rejected India captaincy role in 2007: Pawar
Tendulkar rejected India captaincy role in 2007: Pawar
EPL PIX: Liverpool slump to home defeat by Fulham
EPL PIX: Liverpool slump to home defeat by Fulham
India lacked match practice: Harmanpreet
India lacked match practice: Harmanpreet
Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final
Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final
Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pak bowler
Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pak bowler

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Kya farq padhta hai yaar': Shastri on internet trolls

'Kya farq padhta hai yaar': Shastri on internet trolls

Shastri reveals how life in a bio-bubble helped India

Shastri reveals how life in a bio-bubble helped India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use