Vihari finally gets NOC from Andhra Cricket

Vihari finally gets NOC from Andhra Cricket

Source: PTI
June 04, 2024 20:30 IST
Hanuma Vihari 

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Hanuma Vihari has finally got his no objection certificate (NOC) from the Andhra Cricket Association after falling out with the state body.

In March, the ACA had served a show-cause notice to Vihari after the Test cricketer accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.

In a post on X, Vihari wrote that he had been asking for the NOC for the past two months but finally got it on Monday.

 

In domestic cricket, a player needs an NOC from his home association to play for other states.

"I have been asking for NOC for two months, mailed them four times. Didn't give my NOC. Now things have turned, they have issued my NOC immediately," he wrote referring to the massive win for TDP in the state election.

In the NOC, ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy stated that "Andhra Cricket Association has no objection for Hanuma Vihari to represent any other association affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a player from the 2024-25 season onwards".

Vihari played last of his 16 Tests for India back in 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
