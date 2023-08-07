News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vettori replaces Lara as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

Vettori replaces Lara as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

August 07, 2023 15:17 IST
Daniel Vettori previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

IMAGE: Daniel Vettori previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori replaced West Indies batting great Brian Lara as head coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side said on Monday.

Vettori previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team.

 

Lara worked as batting coach at Hyderabad before taking over as the head coach last year. Under him, the 2016 champions finished last in the 10-team league after four wins in 14 matches.

"As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him," the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
