Did VB Chandrasekhar commit suicide?

Last updated on: August 16, 2019 10:02 IST

'VB was depressed due to the losses that he had incurred in his cricket business.'

IMAGE: VB Chandrashekhar was only six days short of his 58th birthday. Photograph: VB Chandrashekhar/Facebook

Former India opener VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide at his residence in Chennai, it was reported on Friday.



His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom on the first floor, a report in the Times of India's website said.

"Chandrasekhar's wife told the police that she had knocked at the door of his room but there was no response. She then peeped through the window to find him hanging from the ceiling," Investigating officer inspector Senthil Murugan was quoted as saying by the website.



Police said Chandrasekhar's wife Soumya told them that he had tea with the family and went to his room at 5:45 pm. "She also informed us that VB was depressed due to the losses that he had incurred in his cricket business," Murugan said.

Former national selector Chandrashekhar owned the VB Kanchi Veerans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and also ran an academy in Chennai.



The cricketing fraternity offered condolences on the demise of former India batsman Chandrasekhar.



The dashing Tamil Nadu right-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters.



Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4999 runs in 81 games with a highest score of 237 not out.



A qualified engineer, Chandrasekhar made his first-class debut at the age of 25 and played in a formidable Tamil Nadu team, which comprised WV Raman, Diwakar Vasu, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Bharath Arun.



Till a few seasons back, he held the record for the fastest hundred in the Ranji Trophy -- a 56-ball ton for Tamil Nadu against Rest of India in an Irani Cup game -- that brought him into national reckoning.



India and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina condoled the death of Chandrasekhar, who was part of Chennai Super Kings during the first three years of the Indian Premier League.



"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.



"I have done two years of commentary with him and I can vouch that I became better simply interacting with him. His game reading, grip on technical aspects was mind blowing and it is memory I would always cherish," former India stumper Deep Dasgupta said.



"His passion was unmatched and I know he used to spend a lot from his own pocket in a running a team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) known as VB Kanchi Veerans. It will take some time for this tragic news to sink in," said Dasgupta.



India and CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his sadness.



"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose. condolences to the family," Harbhajan wrote on his twitter handle.



Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed shock at Chandrasekhar's death.



"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of V B Chandrasekhar. Was only 57. Went away too soon. Thoughts with the family....heartfelt condolences. R.I.P.," he tweeted.