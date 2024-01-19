News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khawaja doubtful for 2nd Test ater blow to jaw

Khawaja doubtful for 2nd Test ater blow to jaw

January 19, 2024 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja was hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Australia opener Usman Khawaja appears doubtful for the second Test against West Indies after sustaining a blow on Friday to his jaw in the series opener in Adelaide.

 

Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory inside seven sessions but Khawaja retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph.

The 37-year-old spat blood and was feeling his jaw before leaving the ground.

He passed an initial concussion test but was taken for scans and would be examined again on Saturday.

""He seemed okay, just a little bit of a sore jaw," Australian captain Pat Cummins said.

"We'll monitor it, but he seemed okay."

The second and final Test, a day-night affair in Brisbane, begins on Thursday.

"Unfortunate, he bit his tongue as well," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

"Let's hope he's okay, no one wants to see a guy get injured playing this game that we love."

Matthew Renshaw is likely to replace him in Brisbane should Khawaja miss out.

Following David Warner's retirement, Australia fielded a new opening pair with Steve Smith moving up from number four to join Khawaja at the top of the order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia pummel West Indies inside three days
Australia pummel West Indies inside three days
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick resign from PCB
Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick resign from PCB
Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?
Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?
SEE: 1st look of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple
SEE: 1st look of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple
Recipe: Bhawar Singh's Surti Undhiyu
Recipe: Bhawar Singh's Surti Undhiyu
Budget likely to assume peak crude price at $85/barrel
Budget likely to assume peak crude price at $85/barrel

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Check Out England's Schedule In India

Check Out England's Schedule In India

What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?

What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances