USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

IMAGE: Jaskaran Singh with the Man of the Match trophy after smashing 173 vs PNG. Photograph: USA cricket/Twitter

Chandigarh-born USA batsman Jaskaran Singh Malhotra, on Thursday, became the second cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in an ODI. The 31-year-old achieved the feat in 50th over against Papua New Guinea.

Gaudi Tok was the unfortunate bowler who was at the receiving end as Malhotra finished with an unbeaten 173 from just 124 balls which included 16 sixes and 4 fours.

Jaskaran in the process became the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in international cricket.

South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs hit six sixes vs Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard too recorded the feat but in a T20 format. Yuvraj scored it against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup, while Pollard six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka earlier this year.