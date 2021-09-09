News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

September 09, 2021 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jaskaran Singh with the Man of the Match trophy after smashing 173 vs PNG.Photograph: USA cricket/Twitter

Chandigarh-born USA batsman Jaskaran Singh Malhotra, on Thursday, became the second cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in an ODI. The 31-year-old achieved the feat in 50th over against Papua New Guinea.

Gaudi Tok was the unfortunate bowler who was at the receiving end as Malhotra finished with an unbeaten 173 from just 124 balls which included 16 sixes and 4 fours.

 

Jaskaran in the process became the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in international cricket.

South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs hit six sixes vs Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard too recorded the feat but in a T20 format. Yuvraj scored it against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup, while Pollard six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka earlier this year. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Making Dhoni mentor is to use his experience'
'Making Dhoni mentor is to use his experience'
5th Test: Rahane, Bumrah in focus as India eye history
5th Test: Rahane, Bumrah in focus as India eye history
Are You Happy with India's T20 World Cup Team?
Are You Happy with India's T20 World Cup Team?
HC orders terminally-ill blast accused hospitalised
HC orders terminally-ill blast accused hospitalised
Deadline for filing I-T returns extended to Dec 31
Deadline for filing I-T returns extended to Dec 31
Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup
Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup
India to tour SA for all-format series in Dec-Jan
India to tour SA for all-format series in Dec-Jan

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Ashwin is Back and How!

Ashwin is Back and How!

Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri

Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances