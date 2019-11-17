Undisciplined Smith in trouble again

November 17, 2019 15:58 IST

Fined for dissent in Sheffield Shield match

IMAGE: Steve Smith. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia's Steve Smith, who was fined 25 percent of his match fees for dissent, said he has to look at the way he conducts himself as a lot of kids watch him play the game.

"I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct. I don't think there was a great deal in it but I've copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself. I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we're batting," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"So, we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times. Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field. We're playing a game [where] everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens," he added.

The incident took place during the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Western Australia on November 13.

Pacer James Pattinson also faced a one-match suspension by Cricket Australia for violating its Code of Conduct on Sunday. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.3 of CA's Code of Conduct for personal abuse of a player while fielding during Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland.

Smith also said that he felt he should apologise for what he has done.

"We're Australian players regardless of where we're playing and what we're doing. We sign up to values and in our contracts, we've got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that," Smith said.