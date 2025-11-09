Under par Azam unlocks new milestone

IMAGE: Babar Azam is now in a league of extraordinary gentlemen. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone, completing 15,000 runs in international cricket during the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday.

Babar scored 27 runs off 32 deliveries in the series-deciding match at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, but was run out while attempting a third run with Saim Ayub against Bjorn Fortuin in the 11th over, failing to capitalise on his promising start.

Babar has become just the fifth player from Pakistan to get to the milestone, joining the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad in the list.

In 329 matches, Babar has scored 15004 runs at an average of 45.46, including 31 hundreds and 104 fifties, with a best score of 196.

Coming to the match, Pakistan secured a historic seven-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday, sealing the three-match series 2-1. This is the first time that Pakistan have beaten South Africa at home in an ODI series.