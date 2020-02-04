U-19 WC PIX: Jaiswal hits ton as India crush Pakistan to enter final

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: February 04, 2020 20:50 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 105 off 113 balls, Kartik Tyagi takes 2 for 32 as India win by 10 wkts in 35.2 overs.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018



Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis's toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC Under-19 World Cup final, in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as India’s bowlers collectively choked Pakistan, allowing them to put up a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs.

Left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyansh Saxena (59 not out off 99 balls) supporting him in an easy chase, completed in only 35.2 overs.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the semi-final match against Pakistan. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018



"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and four sixes, said after winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

India thus maintained their supremacy over Pakistan at the age-group and senior level in ICC tournaments -- both men’s and women’s.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena embrace after victory is achieved. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018



The 'Boys in Blue' earlier reached the summit clash in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners).

The current batch of key players, having already played senior representative cricket and five with IPL deals in their bag, showed the difference in skill level and application from their opponents, an aspect that could be attributed to the robust junior cricket structure put in place by none other than Rahul Dravid.

Jaiswal literally toyed with the bowling attack, hitting the Pakistani bowlers towards all parts of the ground. The youngest Indian double centurion in List A cricket finished the game with a six, which also completed his hundred.

En route his hundred, pacer Abbas Afridi was effortlessly hit over deep mid-wicket for a six and then pulled the next one behind square for another six.

The Pakistan bowling attack was pedestrian at best and did not have much answers to the drives that flowed from Yashasvi's blade. Divyansh's batting was also pleasing to the eye, playing the ball late.

"We were talking about how we needed to stick at the wicket. They bowled well initially and we wanted to ride that out and we knew we could dominate them after that," Jaiswal added.

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi is congratulated by his India teammates after claiming a wicket. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018



Earlier, India’s bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172

Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make significant contributions as the innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) did well to keep the rival batsmen under check.

IMAGE: Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir scored 62 off 102 balls. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018



Tyagi, probably one of the fastest bowlers in India in his age category, bowled an in-swinging yorker wide off crease to uproot Irfan Khan's off-stump and then got his second wicket with an intimidating bouncer that removed tail-ender Tahir Hussain.

In between, Bishnoi bowled his fast googlies to get rid of Fahad Munir (0) and Abbas Afridi (2).

The only time Pakistan looked like gaining a foothold was during the 62-run stand between Haider and Rohail, but Yashasvi's part-time leg-breaks saw the end of the opener's effort that had nine fours.

Skipper Rohail did scratch around and got a fifty but never for once did he look in any sort of control before holing out to square leg.