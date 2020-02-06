Under-19 WC final: It's India vs Bangladesh!

Source:

Mahmudul Hason Joy's superb century earned Bangladesh a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy bats during the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018

Bangladesh stormed into their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand, in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Thursday, setting up the title clash with record four-time champions India.

Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion, scoring 100 off 127 balls, as Bangladesh overhauled the 212-run target in 44.1 overs.

After losing their openers cheaply in the chase, Joy paired up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first and Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion Bangladesh’s resounding win.

Earlier, New Zealand recovered to post 211 for eight from a precarious 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 off 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh is on Sunday.

Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India.

"We will play it as a normal game. We can't take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our 'A' game. We have to do the best in all three departments.

“Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we've been getting," said Ali at the post-match presentation.

One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September.

India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final, in Colombo.

India, led by Priyam Garg, had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive Under-19 World Cup final on Tuesday, the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming an unbeaten century.