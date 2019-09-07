News
Under-19 Asia Cup: India thrash Pakistan

Under-19 Asia Cup: India thrash Pakistan

September 07, 2019 20:51 IST

Tilak, Azad score hundreds as India beat Pakistan by 60 runs

Arjun Azad

IMAGE: Arjun Azad was named the Man of the Match for his 121 off 111 balls century. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Opener Arjun Azad and NT Tilak Verma scored hundreds as India comfortably crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 60 runs in an U-19 Asia Cup encounter, in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

 

Batting first, India scored a challenging 305 for 9 in 50 overs riding on 183-run second wicket stand between Arjun (121 off 111 balls) and Tilak (110 off 119 balls).

Asia Cup

IMAGE: Pakistan were never in contention. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

In reply, Pakistan were never in contention as they were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar took 3 for 36 in 10 overs.

Medium pacers Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

The right-hander, Arjun hit eleven fours and four sixes while Tilak had 10 boundaries and a six to his credit.

Asia Cup

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Rohail Khan (117 off 108 balls) fought a lone battle. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

None of the other India batsmen could surpass individual score of 20 as Pakistan seamers Naseem Shah (3/52) and Abbas Afridi (3/72) were taken to task despite returning with three wickets apiece.

While batting, Pakistan captain Rohail Khan (117 off 108 balls) fought a lone battle and got some support from Haris Khan (43) during their 120-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Once Rohail was trapped leg-before by seamer Akash Singh at the start of 41st over, Pakistani challenge ended.

Brief Scores: India 305/9 in 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, NT Tilak Verma 110, Naseem Shah 3/52, Abbas Afridi 3/72).

Pakistan 245 in 46.4 overs (Rohail Khan 117, Haris Khan 43, Atharva Ankolekar 3/36).

