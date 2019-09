September 07, 2019 16:01 IST

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle, popularly known as 'Universe Boss' on Saturday shared a picture with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.

Gayle shared the picture on Instagram and wrote "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect," as the caption.

Shahrukh is currently in the Caribbean Islands, rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The actor owns the franchise based in Trinidad and Tobago in the CPL.