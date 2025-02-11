Unbelievable! SA coach becomes substitute fielder

IMAGE: Screengrab of South Africa fielding coach Wandile Gwavu taking field as Proteas face player shortage.

South Africa's limited squad for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan has led to some extraordinary measures.

The unprecedented moment came during the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings when fielding coach Wandile Gwavu was spotted patrolling the field. Cameras quickly zoomed in, capturing the unusual sight and sparking widespread reactions on social media, where fans debated the rarity of a coach stepping onto the field.

Due to the unavailability of major players like Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj, South Africa was forced to name a depleted 12-man squad, featuring six uncapped players. The lack of options left the fielding coach with no choice but to step in temporarily as a fielder.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a South African coach has filled in as a player. Last year, batting coach JP Duminy made headlines when he came on as a substitute fielder in an ODI against Ireland due to a player illness crisis.