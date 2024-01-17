Umpiring equality: Sue Redfern makes history

IMAGE: Sue Redfern is poised to make history as the inaugural ICC-appointed female neutral umpire. Photograph: ICC Media

In a groundbreaking development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected seven female neutral umpires for the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship series, ensuring they receive match-day pay on par with their counterparts on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Sue Redfern is poised to make history as the inaugural ICC-appointed female neutral umpire, presiding over the bilateral series between Australia and South Africa, encompassing the ICC Women’s Championship and T20I encounters.

The initiative to designate one neutral umpire for all ICC Women’s Championship series and associated T20I matches aims to introduce impartiality while nurturing the long-term progress of female umpires.

Wasim Khan, ICC’s General Manager of Cricket, regards this move as a significant milestone, creating more avenues for women umpires.

“This is a watershed moment for women’s cricket as we look to both implement a female match officials’ pathway programme and accelerate officiating opportunities for our very best performers. Neutral appointments will give female umpires more exposure to different conditions and will support the learning and development of local female umpires who officiate alongside them.”

“Last year we had the first all-female match officials’ panel at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and so it is important that we build on that momentum through a combination of development and high-quality opportunities.”

The ICC is dedicated to prioritising female officials for these neutral umpire positions, with the aim of increasing their representation on the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires in the forthcoming years.

This strategic move aligns with the ICC's broader ambition to elevate the involvement and visibility of women both on and off the field in cricket.

Sue Redfern, a seasoned figure in the cricketing realm, expressed her honour at being appointed the first official female neutral umpire by the ICC.

“It’s an honour to be named by the ICC as its first official female neutral umpire and I’m very excited about the upcoming series between Australia and South Africa.”

“This is a defining moment for both women’s cricket and female cricket officials, who have worked hard and been given development opportunities in recent years.”

“I’ve seen the landscape evolve for female officials and how many are now being recognised and supported across many countries. I am sure this appointment can help build momentum and visibility to help further develop female officials across the world in the future.”

“Personally, I would like to thank the ICC and the ECB for their support over the years and I look forward to more such appointments.”

Redfern, who played in six Tests and 15 ODIs for England between 1995 and 1999 including four in the 1997 World Cup in India, has been on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires since 2016. She has officiated in two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups (2017 and 2022) and three ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2018, 2022 and 2024).

The Australia vs South Africa matches that Redfern will be officiating in are:

Bilateral T20I series:

1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 27 January

2nd T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 28 January

3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January

ICC Women’s Championship:

1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 3 February

2nd ODI, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 7 February

3rd ODI, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10 February