Umesh terms his swashbuckling innings as 'Diwali Dhamaka'

October 22, 2019 18:03 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav scored 31 runs in 10 balls striking at 310. Photograph: Umesh Yadav/Twitter

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav termed his swashbuckling knock of 31 runs of 10 balls as 'Diwali Dhamaka' for fans.

Yadav whacked five sixes in his knock of 31 runs against South Africa on day two of the third Test match. He amassed these many runs in 10 balls striking at 310.

With this knock, Yadav surpassed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming's record of the highest strike rate in an innings in Test cricket.

"Captain gave me the free hand to slog and I felt like playing a tennis cricket game," Yadav said in a video posted by BCCI.

"I thought if Diwali Dhamaka happens before Diwali it would be good," he added.

India won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. The team was only two wickets away from the victory on day four and did not take much time to secure the win.

On the third day, India bowlers clinched 16 wickets to dismantle the South African batting line-up. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets each in both the innings combined.